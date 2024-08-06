BJP Protests Outside Tihar Demanding CM Kejriwal’S Resignation After HC Order

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside Tihar Jail demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is incarcerated there.

The protest came in the wake of a High Court verdict on Monday upholding the Delhi CM's arrest by the CBI in a case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The court disposed of CM Kejriwal's bail plea and granted him the liberty to approach the trial court for relief.

Tuesday's protest against the Delhi CM by BJP workers was led by Delhi President of the party, Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders.

During the protest, BJP cadres chanted slogans demanding CM Kejriwal's resignation.

Virendra Sachdeva said they were seeking his resignation because governance and administrative work in the national Capital had come to a standstill because of the CM being in prison and running the show from there.

He insisted that after the court's order, CM Kejriwal should tender his resignation instead of running the government from prison.

"No minister of the AAP government is ready to take responsibility for any issue and they are busy shifting the blame on officers. Corruption has risen to new heights and the people of Delhi are being crushed in this messy situation," Sachdeva charged.

CM Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that is connected to the liquor policy issue.

The Delhi CM was arrested by the ED on March 21 and was granted bail by the trial court in the money-laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the High Court.

The AAP government, under CM Kejriwal, introduced a new excise policy in 2021-22, which was implemented in November 2021 but was cancelled in July 2022 due to controversies.