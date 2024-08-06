NBO Partners With Aster Al Raffah Hospital To Offer Exclusive Health Benefits

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Muscat, 2024 – In a continuous effort to enhance the benefits for its valued customers, the National of Oman (NBO) is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Aster Al Raffah Hospital. This collaboration brings a range of significant discounts and complimentary services to NBO cardholders, making quality healthcare more accessible across Oman.

From 01st August 2024, all NBO credit cardholders will receive a complimentary annual basic check-up, designed to promote health and wellness, includes eleven essential tests and consultations that comprehensively overview one's health status.

Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer at NBO commented on the partnership:“We are delighted to collaborate with Aster Al Raffah Hospital to offer these exclusive health benefits to our credit cardholders. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing value-added services that enhance the well-being of our customers. By making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable, we aim to support our customers in leading healthier lives.”

Shailesh Guntu, Chief Executive Officer at Aster Hospitals and Clinics said:“We are honored to partner with the National Bank of Oman, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility in Oman. This collaboration will provide NBO account and credit card holders with special discounts and the option to pay their healthcare bills in installments through an EMI service, ensuring that quality medical care is within everyone's reach. Additionally, special discounts will be available for card holders and employees of NBO across all Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Muscat, Sohar, and Ibri. Aster Al Raffah Hospital & Clinics, Oman, exemplifies our dedication to delivering world-class healthcare locally, eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment abroad. With over 16 years of presence in Oman and a legacy of 37 years in healthcare excellence, we are proud to redefine patient experience and clinical excellence in the country. Together, we aim to foster a healthier future for the people of Oman.”

In addition to the complimentary health check-up, NBO cardholders will enjoy a 60%discount on outpatient department (OPD) services at all Aster facilities in Oman, excluding Aster Royal Hospital Muscat. A 30% discount will be applied for investigations at these facilities, ensuring affordable access to necessary medical diagnostics. At Aster Royal Hospital Muscat, cardholders will benefit from a 30% discount on consultations and a 20% discount on investigations, making premium healthcare services more affordable.

Moreover, expecting mothers who are NBO credit cardholders can avail 25% discount when upgrading to the Royal Delivery Package, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious birthing experience at a reduced cost. To further support our customers, NBO offers the Easy Payment Plan (EPP) facility, allowing cardholders to manage their healthcare expenses more effectively by spreading the costs over a period of time.