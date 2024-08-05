Royal Jordanian To Operate 3 Emergency Flights For Jordanians In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Royal Jordanian announced that it will operate three flights on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to Jordanians wishing to return from Beirut to Amman.

This action comes in response to directives from the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, which has requested that Jordanians residing in or currently in Lebanon leave Lebanese territory as soon as possible in light of recent regional developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In a statement, Royal Jordanian Airlines affirmed its continuous commitment to serving Jordanians and providing them with all necessary facilities, as part of its mission and national duty.

This initiative by Royal Jordanian aims to bring home Jordanians from Lebanon to the Kingdom safely. The airline will operate these three flights in coordination with the relevant authorities, based on the latest updates, the statement added.

