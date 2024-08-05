Madbouly Reviews ACI System, Orders Crackdown On Misuse Of Disability Vehicles

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting on Monday to review the progress of the Advance Cargo Information (ACI) system. The meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib, and Head of the Egyptian Authority Al-Shahat Ghaturi.

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El-Homsani stated that the meeting included an analysis of the values and volumes of goods registered on the ACI system from October 1, 2021, to July 31, 2024.

The meeting also reviewed the values of accumulated and released goods from 1 to 31 July, including their classification as strategic, industrial supplies, foodstuffs, spare parts, or other imported items.

Measures to govern the import of vehicles for people with disabilities within the ACI system were also discussed, aiming to ensure that support reaches those entitled to it.

Madbouly emphasized the importance of reviewing all files related to vehicles for people with disabilities and taking legal action against anyone who unlawfully benefited from these vehicles, stating,“This act is considered profiteering from goods exempt from duties.”

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a central committee in each governorate, including representatives from the Ministry of Finance (Customs Authority), the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and the Administrative Control Authority.

This committee will review the status of all vehicles recently imported for people with disabilities to determine if they are genuinely being used by them or sold to others. Strict measures will be taken against those who profiteer from these vehicles, requiring them to pay all due duties and imposing fines on anyone who unlawfully benefits from them.

Madbouly reiterated the government's commitment to supporting people with disabilities and providing them with appropriate services, stating,“They truly deserve this support... It is unacceptable for others to profit from the benefits available to them.”