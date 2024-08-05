See History Through The Eyes Of A Man Who Lived It: Memoir Packed With Unexpected Gems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gary Revel traces his roots from small-town America to his work in naval intelligence during the Vietnam War to his extraordinary investigations into the killings of Martin Luther King Jr., JFK and RFK.

Singer, songwriter and author Gary Revel is a pioneer in raising awareness about the dangers of global warming. But those pursuits are just scratching the surface.

- Singer, songwriter and author Gary Revel

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To say that Gary Revel has led a fascinating life is an understatement. From his service in the U.S. Navy to his work for the U.S. government, to his investigations into the deaths of JFK, his brother Bobby and the formidable, iconic, Martin Luther King Jr., even Revel himself is caught off guard by his life's twists and turns.

“As you read, you will come to places that you'll say, 'No way this could be true.' Don't worry, I feel the same way when I remember some things I have done in my life,” Revel writes in the prologue of his memoir To Live or Maybe Not .

The story begins with Revel's birth in the small town of Florala, Alabama. His mother and father divorced when he was 5 years old. Music became a friend to Revel, and he formed his first rock 'n' roll band when he was 15. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, where he served during the Vietnam War.

After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Revel went to Hollywood, where he cultivated a music career and became a champion for raising awareness about the dangers of global warming.

He later turned from music to focus on his marriage and family, even as he eventually began investigating the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. To Live or Maybe Not takes readers behind the terrifying walls of the infamous Brushy Mountain Prison of East Tennessee, where Revel walked and talked with none other than James Earl Ray.

The book ends with Revel and his family back in Hollywood, where he returns to his passion for music and writing.

Today, Revel continues to release and distribute music through his Jongleur Music company as well as develop motion pictures via his Jongleur Pictures company. He is also the author of My Angel from Heaven, Milestones, Grempk and Don't Stop Dancing: Stranger Than Fiction , his investigation into the life of Michael Jackson.

To learn more, please visit , or follow him on Facebook (garyrevelmovies), TikTok (@jongleurgroup), Instagram (jongleurpicturesllc), X (GaryNealRevel) and YouTube ( ).

Amazon link:

To Live or Maybe Not

Publisher: Jongleur Books

Release Date: June 19, 2024

ISBN-13: ‎979-8328935265

Available from Amazon



Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn