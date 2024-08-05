Bangladesh PM Resigns, Interim Gov't To Be Set Up: Army Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DHAKA, Aug 6 (NNN-BSS) – An interim will be set up to run Bangladesh, after Prime Minister, Hasina resigned yesterday, amid protests in the country, according to chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

Zaman made the remarks in a broadcast to the nation, on state television yesterday afternoon. He said, Hasina has resigned, which confirmed reports earlier about her step-down.

“We would now go to the president to form an interim government,” said Zaman.

There will be no need to declare a state of emergency, if the situation gets better, said Zaman, while calling for maintaining peace and order in the country.

He expressed hope that after his speech, the situation will improve.

Hasina, 76, took office for her fourth straight five-year term, as the country's prime minister in Jan, this year, after her ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections.– NNN-BSS

