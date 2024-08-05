Hclsoftware Earns Numerous Accolades At The Global Excellence Awards Ceremony Of Kepner-Tregoe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), a global leader in critical thinking capability development, is pleased to announce that HCLSoftware has been honored with multiple Excellence Awards, recognizing global benchmark performance across various branches of the company. The awards include:KT Global Excellence Awards Bestowed:Individual Awards:Program Leader of the Year: Rob Barker, Support Education LeadFacilitator of the Year: Seema Patil, Premium Support Account ManagerCoach of the Year: Avinash Srinivasamurthy, Product Support LeadCoach of the Year: Hemant Naik, Lead Software EngineerOrganizational Awards:Excellence in Service Operations:1.)HCLSoftware Customer Assistance Center2.)HCLSoftware Digital SolutionsRob Barker, who received the Program Leader of the Year award for his outstanding efforts in teaching and leading others within the organization, also accepted the Excellence in the Utilization of KT Process in Service Operations award on behalf of HCLSoftware's Customer Assistance Center. This second award recognizes the center's exemplary use of KT methodologies to enhance service operations in a specific division of the company. These accolades underscore HCLSoftware's commitment to operational excellence and its dedication to enhancing service delivery through advanced critical thinking techniques.The surge in excellence by HCLSoftware in the last few years has been truly remarkable,” said Phillip Thompson VP of KT's Client Services.**About HCLSoftware**HCLSoftware fuels the Digital+ economy by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in four key areas: digital transformation; data and analytics; AI and intelligent automation and enterprise security. HCLSoftware drives customer success through relentless product innovation for more than 20,000 organizations, including a majority of the Fortune 100 and almost half of the Fortune 500.**About Kepner-Tregoe**Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.

