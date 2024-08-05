Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Moradi, Has Been Named A Winner In The 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VISTA, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moradi MD a leading cosmetic center in Southern California, is proud to announce that their board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Amir Moradi, has been named the winner of multiple categories in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Awards. Dr. Moradi has been recognized as the Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West, Top Aesthetic Doctor, Top Research Center, and Top Cosmetic Center Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West, Top Aesthetic Doctors, Top Research Center, and Top Cosmetic Center - Moradi MD in the 2024 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.VIEW FACELIFT BEFORE AND AFTER PHOTOS HEREMoradi MD is known for providing exceptional surgical and nonsurgical procedures to their patients, helping them achieve their desired aesthetic goals. Dr. Moradi and his team are dedicated to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in cosmetic medicine, ensuring that their patients receive the best possible care and results.The Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards are highly prestigious and recognize the top professionals and companies in the industry. The winners are chosen through a rigorous nomination and voting process, making this a significant achievement for Dr. Moradi and Moradi MD.Dr. Moradi is honored to receive these awards and credits his team and patients for their support and trust. He states, "I am grateful to be recognized among such esteemed colleagues in the industry. These awards are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care and results for our patients. We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our practice."Moradi MD is excited to share this news with the community and looks forward to continuing to serve the Vista and Carlsbad areas with top-quality cosmetic procedures. For more information about Moradi MD and their services, please visit their website at .About Moradi, MD:Moradi MD is a top-of-the-line cosmetic center that offers both surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Amir Moradi and his team of skilled medical professionals strive to ensure that your cosmetic procedure delivers the results that you desire. They work diligently to provide the most modern cosmetic techniques for your skin, face, and body. At Moradi MD in San Diego, CA, our state-of-the-art facility provides you with a comfortable, professional environment for safe and effective care. Dr. Moradi has created a practice that is dedicated to enhancing your beauty through the science and art of facial rejuvenation. We invite you to learn more about how we can collaborate with you on achieving your cosmetic goals by touring our facility, meeting our staff, and viewing our many procedure options.In addition to being double-board certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology, Dr. Moradi is also highly trained in injections and laser technology. Such technology includes Sciton and BTL, which Dr. Moradi has consistently offered lectures on and pursued further education through research initiatives. Thanks to his extensive background, Dr. Moradi specializes in a wide range of procedures, such as his very own facelift technique, rhinoplasty, CoolScultping, and other body contouring techniques. He also offers laser hair removal, sclerotherapy, and injections like BOTOX® and Radiesse®.EDUCATIONDr. Moradi graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, where he received Phi Beta Kappa and National Honors Society awards. He went on to complete his medical degree at the same institution. Dr. Moradi continued with surgical training at Duke University Medical Center and obtained his board certification in otolaryngology from the American Board of Otolaryngology. He then went on to receive his board certification from the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.Awards and RecognitionDr. Amir Moradi has double-board certification from the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery. In addition, Dr. Moradi is also a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, served on the Cooperative American Physicians Board of Directors, and was the chairman of the Patient Safety Committee. Dr. Moradi has been recognized and featured by multiple aesthetic and medical journals and has received a vast amount of research grants and funding for his studies and innovative work in the industry. Serving the community and his peers is a top priority for Dr. Moradi, where his work outside of the practice includes volunteering, speaking, training, and consulting.SERVICESMoradi FaceliftFaceliftBrow LiftChin AugmentationEar SurgeryEyelid SurgeryFat TransferNeck LiposuctionNeck LiftRhinoplastyChemical PeelsFacialsMicrodermabrasionCoolSculptingVanquishCellulite ReductionSkin RejuvenationThermiVaBOTOX®Dysport®Xeomin®Juvéderm®Radiesse®Restylane®Voluma®IPL and Pigment TherapyLaser skin resurfacingLaser skin tighteningLaser hair removalMicroneedlingLaser vein treatmentTo learn more about Moradi, MD, visit:Contact:Moradi MD2023 West Vista Way, Ste. FVista, CA 920831-760-726-6451ANDMoradi MD300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #124Carlsbad, CA 92008760-434-8118About Aesthetic Everything®:Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world and the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. 