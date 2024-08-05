Everybody Has The Right To Purchase Land In Assam: Badruddin Ajmal

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) A day after Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam would come up with two new Bills -- one to ban 'Love Jihad' and another to restrict selling-buying of land between Hindus and Muslims in the state -- All India United Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal hit out at the CM for his remarks.

Ajmal told reporters on Monday,“Every of this country has a right to buy land in Assam. It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has proposed to bring a law to restrict a section of people from buying land in the state. This is a gross injustice to the general people. Our party will vehemently oppose any such move by the government.”

He also claimed that CM Sarma wants to bring such a law only to appease the Hindu voters which might help the BJP in the next Assembly elections scheduled in 2026.

The AIUDF leader also alleged that the Chief Minister has been trying to snatch the rights of the Muslim people which have been given by the Constitution of India.

“Majority of Hindu people in the country are secular and not communal. Himanta Sarma has repealed the Muslim Marriage Registration Act of 1935. This has made the citizens extremely unhappy. If any BJP leader asks the common people, he/she will understand the anger of the citizens,” he said.

Ajmal also advised Sarma not to make any statement targeting a particular community.

“Our country runs on democracy and the Chief Minister should not forget this,” he said.

Ajmal also said that CM Sarma has failed to bring any development in Assam during his tenure, claiming that all government works are being run on money given by the World Bank.

Expressing his opposition to the Chief Minister's remarks on 'Love Jihad', Ajmal said many inter-religious marriages have taken place among the top actors in Bollywood which nobody questioned.

CM Sarma on Sunday claimed that a law prohibiting 'Love Jihad' with a life sentence will soon be introduced by the state government.

Additionally, he said the state government will use several policies to limit the state's land sales to Muslims.