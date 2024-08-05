Virat Kohli To Suresh Raina-7 Indian Cricketers Who Own Restaurants

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Sachin Tendulkar to Suresh Raina: Take a look at the Indian cricketers who have stepped into the world of gastronomy

India legend owns One8 Comune and Nueva. One8 is situated in multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai, while Nueva, in the capital city, offers a variety in South American cuisine.



The God of Cricket's multicuisine restaurant, Tendulkars, boasts numerous branches in Mumbai and Bangalore

The former Indian middle-order batsman's restaurant is situated in Amsterdam. Serving a fusion of North and South Indian dishes to the people in Dutch capital.



The 1983 World Cup winning captain's venture, Eleven, embraces a cricket theme and is located in Patna. It offers a wide variety of Indian and pan Asian cuisines.



Former India pacer launched his restaurant, Dine Fine, in 2005. It is situated in Pune and serves one of the best tandoori items along with Indian and continental dishes.



India allrounder owns Jaddu's Food Field, situated in Rajkot, Gujarat. The restaurant was opened in 2012 and deals exclusively in vegetarian dishes.



'Captain Cool' launched Shaka Harry in December 2022. It's first branch was opened in Bangalore Airpot and It specializes in serving vegan food to its customers.

The Prince of Kolkata started Sourav's Food Pavilion, a multicuisine restaurant in his hometown in 2004. However the venture was closed in 2011.



The former India opener started 'The Flying Catch' sports cafe in Dubai in 2013. It offers a vibrant sports-watching ambience and serves healthy and nutritious food to its guests.

