Uoj Ranked 8Th In Arab World On Webometrics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UoJ) was ranked eighth in the Arab world, first locally and among the top 5 percent of universities ranked globally, according to the Webometrics ranking of world universities, released on August 1.UoJ said in a statement Monday that the results showed it remarkably advanced, rising 55 spots in the research excellence standard, which is measured by the number of most cited scientific research in various disciplines.It also advanced two places globally on the h-index, which indicates the impact and productivity of research based on how often publications have been cited."This achievement reflects the university's efforts in promoting scientific research, developing programs and equipment, and providing students with the capacity to excel in the labor market," UoJ President Nazir Obeidat commented.He stressed the continuation of work towards more progress and innovation in various academic fields.Webometrics is one of the largest global university rankings, covering 12,000 educational institutions from more than 200 countries.