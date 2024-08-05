Telemundo Assembles Largest Talent Roster In Network History For Paris 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIAMI, August 5, 2024 /3BL/ - Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games, announces its largest-ever talent roster, featuring more than 40 hosts, commentators, and in-country reporters.

This team will spearhead the network's coverage of the Games of the XXXIII in Paris starting two days before the Opening Ceremony with the Men's Soccer Competition on July 24 through August 11 across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

“We are proud to unveil the network's largest and most diverse commentary roster ever, marking Telemundo's most significant commitment to Olympic coverage in our history,” said Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President, Sports, Telemundo.“We assembled this exceptional team of commentators representing the different countries and disciplines important to Latino audiences to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging coverage of Paris 2024.”

The lineup includes the return of many of the network's signature Olympic hosts, play-by-play announcers, analysts, and Olympians as well as fresh new voices. In addition to offering Olympic experiences across different disciplines, the diverse and talented group joining Telemundo Deportes' production will also represent many of the Latin American countries participating in Paris 2024.

Among the Olympians on Team Telemundo: Manuel Sol, former midfielder who represented Mexico in the 1996 Summer Olympics; Isabella Echeverri, former midfielder on Colombia's National Team squad in Rio 2016; Isabella Arcila, professional swimmer who represented Colombia in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020; Walter Herrmann, Argentine national basketball team member and 2004 Olympic basketball gold medalist; Danell Leyva, Cuban-American gymnast and two-time Olympic medalist; and Abner Mares, Mexican American professional boxer who represented Mexico in Athens 2004.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS

HOSTS



Miguel Gurwitz : Emmy Award-winning sports commentator who has expertly covered the Summer Olympics since 2000 and the Winter Olympics since 2002.

Jessica Carrillo : Known for her role as cohost of Telemundo's news magazine show, Al Rojo Vivo, Carrillo rejoins Miguel Gurwitz as co-host for the Olympics having performed in the role previously for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She also participated in 2020 for the Tokyo late-night recap show.

Carlota Vizmanos : Lead Premier League Host for all Telemundo Deportes coverage debuting as soccer analyst in addition to serving as an Olympic Host for the first time. Copan Alvarez : Versatile sportscaster, known for his expertise as a sports host and soccer play-by-play commentator, expands his repertoire this summer again adding tennis commentary for his fifth- Olympic Games with Telemundo.

OPENING CEREMONY

Julio Vaqueiro : In addition to Opening Ceremony, Noticias Telemundo anchor will be presenting the evening news live from Paris, reporting on all news including the biggest Paris 2024 headlines of the day.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION SPECIAL GUEST HOST

Jessi Losada : Returning to Telemundo in celebration of the network's 20th anniversary covering the Olympics, Losada has been an integral part of Telemundo's Olympic coverage history, having performed as a main host of the network's first coverage of the Games 20 years ago.

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT SHOW HOSTS



Veronica Rodriguez : Engaging and high-energy host of Telemundo's leading late-night weekend sports show Zona Mixta now brings her talent and journalism to Telemundo's Olympic Late-Night Show. Freddy Lomeli : Dynamic television host infuses his passion and expertise in sports into the network's two-hour Olympic Late-Night Show, airing every weekday at midnight (12 a.m.).

IN-COUNTRY SOCCER COMMENTARY TEAM



Andres Cantor : Eight-time Emmy Award Winner and National Soccer Hall of Famer leading the announce team on-the-ground calling key matches in-venue as well as the Men's and Women's Finals in Paris.

Natalia Astrain : First debuting on Telemundo as analyst during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Astrain joins Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol on the ground yet again to cover key group stage matches, as well as the Men's and Women's Finals onsite in Paris.

Manuel Sol : Former Mexican National Team Player and Chivas de Guadalajara Star brings his Olympic experience to his analysis, having served as a midfielder for the Mexican National Team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and will also be joining Andres Cantor and Natalia Astrain on the ground to cover key group stage matches and the Men's and Women's Finals from Paris. Carlos Yustis : The network's first dedicated Olympic soccer reporter on the ground joins the team to keep viewers updated on the latest news, performances of Hispanic athletes and countries, and the scene at the stadiums across France.

SOCIAL MEDIA CORRESPONDENT

Carmen Boquin : Bilingual sports journalist with nearly 20 years of experience in sports hosting and color commentary who previously covered the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Telemundo on Peacock and will lead Olympics social streaming on Telemundo Deportes social platforms for Paris 2024.

COMMENTATORS

SOCCER



Maxi Rodriguez : Argentine National Team legend nicknamed“La Fiera” (The Beast). One of his career highlights occurred in the 2006 FIFA World Cup when he scored the goal that eliminated Mexico during the extra time of the Round of 16 match played in Leipzig, Germany.

Sammy Sadovnik : One of Telemundo's main soccer play-by-play announcers of the FIFA World Cup trademarked by his emotional goal calls transporting the emotion of the stadium through the screen to viewers.

Jorge Calvo : Emmy Award-winning bilingual sports broadcaster covering premier soccer events, including the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, and CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Isabella Echeverri : Echeverri officially joined Telemundo in February as a soccer analyst after a stellar performance during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. She participated as a center back for the Colombian National Team at 2016 Rio Olympics.

Diana Rincon : Skilled sports analyst recognized for her astute commentary and analysis, enhancing the viewing experience for audiences during high-profile sports events like the FIFA World Cup.

Diego Pessolano : Spanish-language play-by-play announcer for MLS, Premier League and all men's and women's FIFA World Cups brings his expertise to Telemundo's coverage as the world's best players compete for Gold.

Walter Roque : Dedicated soccer commentator celebrated for his extensive knowledge of the sport, providing dynamic play-by-play commentary and expert analysis.

Luis Bucci : Well-known soccer analyst and play-by-play who originally joined Telemundo's Premier League coverage and participated in 2020 Tokyo coverage will be calling Olympics soccer tournaments this summer.

Jaime Macias : Distinguished sports analyst known for his in-depth insights and comprehensive coverage of international soccer, contributing his expertise to major sports networks and events. Carlos Ramirez : Bilingual and diverse announcer and color commentator offering his knowledge of various sports to enhance the viewer experience of the Games on Telemundo.

VOLLEYBALL & BEACH VOLLEYBALL



Jessica Rosa Andino : Renowned Olympic journalist from Puerto Rico who returns to serve as commentator for beach volleyball and volleyball coverage. She has been part of Telemundo's team of Olympic commentators since the 2008 Beijing Games. Bibiana Candelas : Former beach volleyball and indoor volleyball player who represented her native country, Mexico, at the 2008 Olympics.

SWIMMING



Isabella Arcila : Colombian athlete renowned for her performance in the 2020 Olympics for Women's 50m Freestyle. Arcila offers insightful analysis and enthusiastic coverage of swimming competitions with the unique perspective only an Olympian can convey. Jose Francisco Rivera : Spanish-language sports commentator covering a variety of sports from baseball to racing and swimming for multiple networks.

BASKETBALL



Walter Herrmann : Argentinean former professional basketball player and Olympic gold medalist will serve as analyst for Telemundo's coverage around basketball. Herrmann was a key member of the men's Argentine national basketball team that won the gold medal during the 2004 Summer Olympic Games. Adrian Garcia Marquez : Emmy Award-winning American sportscaster most widely known as one of the international voices of the NBA with two NBA Best Live Call Awards under his belt. Garcia Marquez has expertise in various disciplines and joins in calling soccer tournament matches and basketball tournament games.

BOXING & WEIGHTLIFTING



Abner Mares : Mexican American professional boxer and Olympian with an impressive record who is also known for his role as boxing analyst and commentator in both English and Spanish. Claudia Trejos : Widely loved and respected boxing and weightlifting commentator brings energy to fight nights that uniquely sets the stage for viewers. Trejos has covered the NBA, FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.

GYMNASTICS & DIVING



Danell Leyva : Cuban American gymnast who competed for the United States and is the 2012 Olympic individual all-around bronze medalist and 2016 Olympic parallel bars and horizontal bar silver medalist. Mara Montero : Veteran Olympic specialist who has covered the Summer Games since Barcelona 1992. These will be her fifth Games with Telemundo covering various sports including gymnastics and diving.

ATHLETICS



Eduardo Biscayart : Experienced sports analyst with six FIFA Men's World Cup under his belt, is known for his coverage of international soccer now and started his career covering track and field. Jose Bauz : Returning to Telemundo, sports journalist Jose Bauz brings his deep knowledge of diverse sports to this year's Olympic coverage.

BMX, SKATEBOARDING & BREAKING

Karim Mendiburu : Dynamic sportscaster with wide-ranging knowledge of sports, making him the perfect person to bring the excitement of the new sport, Breaking, to Telemundo's audience. These will be Mendiburu's fifth consecutive Olympic Games with Telemundo.

IN-COUNTRY REPORTERS



Pablo Aguabella : Costa Rican reporter with experience in covering the world's largest sporting events with Tokyo 2020, FIFA World Cup 2022 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 being the most recent events he has covered for the network.

Ariana Figuera : Sideline reporter regularly covering Telemundo's coverage of NFL, IndyCar, Horseracing and its slate of global events including the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.

Frederik Oldenburg : Host of Exatlon Estados Unidos and one of the main faces of the network covering sports across Telemundo's programming including Hoy Dia, Al Rojo Vivo and Noticias Telemundo. Yazmin Jalil : Mexican sports journalist most recently seen during Telemundo's coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of Spanish-language coverage of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least six hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour late-night show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at midnight (12 a.m. ET) beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11.

Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history. Telemundo and Universo's coverage will also be available on Telemundo App, Telemundo, and NBC via“TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.