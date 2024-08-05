Oliver Healthcare Packaging Joins Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 5, 2024 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to welcome Oliver Healthcare Packaging as a new member. Oliver is a global healthcare company driving innovation in medical-grade packaging. As a leading manufacturer, Oliver is known for delivering high-quality materials and expertise to medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic companies around the world.

“With their legacy as a Tyvek® converter and transition into a materials provider, Oliver is an important stakeholder in the healthcare plastics value chain and brings valuable perspectives to HPRC's work,” shared Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC.“As a growing global player, Oliver demonstrates that all organizations have a voice and can contribute to a circular future for healthcare plastics.”

As Oliver continues to expand, the company is looking to grow its sustainability strategy, contribute to meaningful conversations, and find ways to make an impact on the industry. To date, Oliver has embarked on sustainability initiatives including publishing Corporate Sustainability Reports, working on material-specific certifications with Institute cyclos-HTP, and measuring Scope 1-3 emissions on a global level.

“We're listening to our customers when they ask for more sustainable options. Whether its minimized footprints or recyclable materials, we are ready to help.” shared Steven Pepe, Vice President, Global Marketing of Oliver.“HPRC has made outstanding strides in just a few years, and we look forward to joining the fight and learning as we go.”

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of healthcare plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream healthcare plastics and a study of advanced sorting technologies to maximize the value of mixed-stream healthcare plastics.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members , HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn .

About Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Oliver is not just a packaging company, but a healthcare company first. With its primary mission to protect patients, Oliver is a leading manufacturer of medical-grade packaging. Through 9 production sites across 3 continents, Oliver offers a range of materials, pouches, die-cut lids, and HDPE cards to the medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical markets. Learn more about how Oliver's packaging is Designed to protect at .