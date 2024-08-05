Time To Act Fast As Hindus In Bangladesh Are Now Under Siege

(MENAFN- IANS) Today, Bangladesh is at a critical juncture after Prime Hasina resigned amid escalating unrest with an interim now set to take charge of the country under the supervision of the military.

The development comes as the country is engulfed in violence, with the Hindu minority bearing the brunt of what is rapidly becoming a Hindu genocide.

As the world watches Bangladesh in horror, a systematic campaign of terror, fuelled by Islamist extremists, targets Hindu homes, temples, and lives. The unrest that began in June over a government job quota system has spiralled out of control.

Initially seen as a movement for fairness, the protests quickly devolved into a pretext for Islamist factions, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, and Jamaat Shibir, to launch brutal attacks against the Hindu community.

The violence has been widespread and systematic: In Moulvibazar, the Notun Kali Temple was desecrated and Hindu homes were set ablaze, displacing entire families.

In Chittagong's Hazari Goli, the Sri Krishna Temple was attacked and mobs attempted to break into Hindu homes, specifically targeting families with young girls.

These are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated effort to annihilate Hindus from Bangladesh.

Strikingly, the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh bears all the hallmarks of a genocide under international law. Genocide is defined as acts committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

The targeted killings, such as the murder of Hindu police constable Suman Kumar and the lynching of Hindu Awami League leader Haradhan Roy and his nephew, are clear indicators of a calculated effort to eliminate this minority group.

Furthermore, the systematic attacks on religious sites, including the Iskcon and Kali temples, and the destruction of Hindu homes and businesses point to an organised campaign with genocidal intent.

This is not random violence but the sheer number of incidents foretell the gravity of these as a deliberate and coordinated effort to eradicate Hindus from Bangladesh.

It is pertinent that the international community recognises these signs and acts before it is too late. For those closely monitoring the events in Bangladesh, the rapid spread of violence against Hindus following the military takeover comes as no surprise.

Bangladesh Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman, who held meetings with Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam members, however, has remained mute on the organised targeting of Hindus. The message is unequivocally clear, Hindus in Bangladesh are now under siege.

In Feni Bash, the Parsta Hindu Temple was attacked, while riots engulfed Hindu areas nationwide.

Since Sunday, Islamists murdered two Hindus in Rangpur town, and three more were killed by Jamaat Shibir protesters. Entire families have been wiped out, leaving survivors in fear and despair as Hindu temples, homes, and businesses are systematically destroyed.

The international community cannot remain passive while an entire population is being targeted for destruction.

Moreover, Pakistan and China's involvement in this crisis adds a dangerous dimension to the violence. Both nations have a vested interest in destabilising Bangladesh, and by backing Islamist factions like Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, and Jamaat Shibir, they are advancing their geopolitical agendas while exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan, known for supporting Islamist extremism and terrorism, has reportedly provided financial and logistical support to these extremist groups.

China, leveraging its influence in the region, has further destabilised the situation, turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed against the Hindu population.

This geopolitical strategy has made the situation far more complex, demanding global attention.

The violence in Bangladesh is not merely an internal issue; it is part of a broader strategy that threatens the lives of millions of innocent people. The involvement of these two nations must be scrutinised, and they should be investigated for their role in this unfolding genocide.

The global community, including the United Nations, human rights organisations, and nations that believe in democracy, especially India, the regional super-power, must take immediate action to prevent further atrocities.

Diplomatic pressure should be applied to ensure the protection of Bangladeshi citizens, and an independent investigation into the crimes against Hindus must be initiated.

The world has seen too many genocides in the past and one cannot afford to let history repeat itself. Immediate action is needed to halt the bloodshed and to ensure that justice is served to the victims of these heinous crimes.

The time to act is now before the situation escalates further and another dark chapter is written in the history of human rights violations.

(The author is an international criminal lawyer and Director of Research at New Delhi-based think-tank Centre for Integrated and Holistic Studies (CIHS). Views expressed are personal)