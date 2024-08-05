Bangladesh Army Chief Says Interim Government Will Be Formed

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Aug 5 (AdaDerana) – Chief of Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has announced that an interim government, with the participation of all parties, will be formed soon after Prime Shiekh Hasina resigns from her post.

He said:“After holding a fruitful discussion with all parties, we have decided to form an interim government. We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation.”

He called for a halt to all violence in the name of protest and promised that the new government will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.

Professor Asif Nazrul from the Law Department of Dhaka University has been asked to issue a statement to request the students to call off the protest.

General Waker said Sheikh Hasina left the country after resigning from her post.

He said no members of the Awami League were present at the meeting with the political parties at the army headquarters.

He made the announcement at a press conference after a meeting with political leaders and eminent citizens in Dhaka in the afternoon.

