Qatar's Ismail Excels In Repechage To Reach 400M Semis At Olympics

DOHA: Qatari sprinter Ammar Ismail [Yahia Ibrahim] on Monday displayed another impressive show of pace to reach the semi-finals of men's 400m at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ismail, who clocked a personal best of 44.66 secs in heats on Sunday, topped his repechage heat with a time of 44.77 secs to advance in the competition at Stade de France.

The semi-final will take place on Tuesday at 8:35pm (Qatar time).

Ismail has several accolades to his credit including the 2022 GCC Games, 2023 West Asian Athletics Championships and 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships gold medals.