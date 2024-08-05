Qatar's Ismail Excels In Repechage To Reach 400M Semis At Olympics
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
#Paris 2024
The Peninsula
DOHA: Qatari sprinter Ammar Ismail [Yahia Ibrahim] on Monday displayed another impressive show of pace to reach the semi-finals of men's 400m at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Ismail, who clocked a personal best of 44.66 secs in heats on Sunday, topped his repechage heat with a time of 44.77 secs to advance in the competition at Stade de France.
The semi-final will take place on Tuesday at 8:35pm (Qatar time).
Ismail has several accolades to his credit including the 2022 GCC Games, 2023 West Asian Athletics Championships and 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships gold medals.
MENAFN05082024000063011010ID1108519387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.