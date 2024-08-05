METRO BRAZIL Unveils The Amazon Control Line: Where Rainforest Beauty Meets Shapewear Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Shapewear Redefined for the GCC Climate with Tropical Elegance and Superior Comfort.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 2024 – METRO BRAZIL, the luxury Brazilian shapewear brand renowned for its innovative and empowering solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest collection, the Control Line. Crafted in Brazil, the new product line is inspired by the breathtaking beauty of the rainforest and incorporates groundbreaking textile technology, to capture the vibrant essence and hues of the biodiverse tropical forest.

Inspired by the vivid colors and natural beauty of the world's largest rainforest, the Amazon Control Line features colors inspired by the unique flora and fauna of the Amazon such as the Cupuaçu plant, Samaúma tree, Boto Dolphins, and Rio Negro tributary. These carefully selected shades reflect the rich tapestry of the tropical jungle, infusing a touch of its captivating magic into everyday style. The range includes seven different pieces from bodysuits to abdominal shorts and capri pants, each piece combining style with practicality. In collaboration with Plié, a leader in high-performance shapewear, and Sensil, known for its premium fabrics, the Amazon Control Line unites the expertise of both brands to refine the ultimate second-skin experience.

Designed with the GCC climate in mind, the Amazon Control Line incorporates hydrophilic treatment and breathable fabrics to provide exceptional comfort in the region's heat. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted to offer a flawless fit while keeping the wearer cool and fresh throughout the day.

The double-layered fabric in the abdominal area, made from luxuriously soft Sensil® polyamide, enhances the waist, improves posture, and provides significant lower back support. The anatomical microfiber used in the hip and thigh areas remains discreetly opaque, ensuring that the garments stay invisible under clothing while providing optimal coverage. Additionally, the precision laser-cut finish ensures that the shapewear adheres smoothly to the body without rolling, delivering a secure and comfortable fit all day long.

Alaa Kara Ali, CEO & Founder of METRO BRAZIL, shares“The Amazon Control Line represents more than just a collection; it's a tribute to the resilience and beauty of the Amazon. We've infused our shapewear with the essence of this majestic landscape, creating pieces that not only flatter and support but also embody a spirit of empowerment. Our goal was to design a collection that makes every woman feel as extraordinary as the natural wonders that inspired it.”

Available exclusively on METRO BRAZIL's e-commerce platform, the Amazon Control Line is a celebration of empowerment. The collection is crafted to accentuate the wearer's natural curves, boosting self-confidence and allowing for a graceful expression of personal style. By blending beauty with practicality, this shapewear helps women feel both elegant and supported, making it an essential addition to any wardrobe.

METRO BRAZIL's latest collection stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to integrating natural inspiration with modern design. Each piece is crafted to provide maximum comfort and style, making Metro Brazil a favorite among discerning customers in the Middle East and beyond.

About METRO BRAZIL:

METRO BRAZIL is a premier luxury e-commerce platform for Brazilian shapewear, seamlessly blending Brazilian elegance with Middle Eastern sophistication. Founded in 2017, the brand is celebrated for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovative design. METRO BRAZIL's shapewear combines superior craftsmanship with advanced textile technology to offer unparalleled comfort and style. Known for its inclusive sizing and attention to regional needs, METRO BRAZIL empowers women with shapewear that enhances their natural beauty while ensuring maximum support and confidence.