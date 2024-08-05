Introducing Skintext Texture Reboot C.E.L. Serum: Revolutionizing Skincare With Advanced Barrier Repair And Texture Enhancement

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India – Personal Touch Skincare proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Skintext Texture Reboot C.E.L. Serum. This groundbreaking formulation is designed to address both the physical and visual texture of the skin, providing deep hydration, enhanced skin barrier function, reduced inflammation, and overall improvement in skin tone and texture.



Comprehensive Texture Improvement

The Skintext Texture Reboot C.E.L. Serum excels in enhancing both physical and visual texture. By plumping the skin and hydrating it deeply, it smooths out fine lines and wrinkles, providing an immediate improvement in tactile texture. Additionally, it helps in lightening post-acne marks and dark spots, giving the skin a more uniform and radiant appearance, thereby improving visual texture.



Soothing Inflammation and Restoring Barrier Function

The proprietary Ceramide + Escin + Licorice (C.E.L.) blend is specifically formulated to soothe inflammation-prone skin while restoring the skin's barrier. This combination effectively retexturizes the skin, making it smoother and more resilient.



Regulation of Sebum Production and Blemish Reduction

Niacinamide, a star ingredient in this serum, plays a crucial role in regulating sebum production. It also aids in fading acne marks, age spots, and blemishes, contributing to a clearer and more even skin tone.



Deep Hydration and Suppleness

Liposomal Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deep into the skin, reaching the cellular matrix to provide lasting suppleness and bounce from within. This deep hydration smooths out wrinkles and fine lines, improving the overall texture instantly.



Instant and Long-Term Hydration

Betaine, Pentavitin (Saccharide Isomerate), and Aquaxyl (Xylitylglucoside, Anhydroxylitol, and Xylitol) work together to provide both immediate and long-term hydration. Betaine offers instant moisture, while Pentavitin and Aquaxyl ensure prolonged hydration, lasting up to 72 and 48 hours, respectively. Aquaxyl also enhances moisture circulation across the epidermal layers and boosts endogenous ceramide and hyaluronic acid production.



Enhanced Microcirculation and Skin Tone

BiophytexTM, a phyto-complex within the serum, boosts microcirculation to improve the evenness of skin tone. Rich in saponosides and flavonoids, it protects blood capillaries, reinforces their strength, and provides a soothing and calming effect on the skin. It also demonstrates anti-couperose and anti-dark circle benefits, contributing to an overall healthier and more vibrant complexion.



How to Use

1.After cleansing, apply the serum onto a damp face until fully absorbed.

2.Patch test before use.

3.In case of irritation, stop using the product and consult a dermatologist.

4.Store in a cool, dry, and dark place.

5.Do not freeze. Keep the cap closed when not in use.

6.Keep out of reach of children and pets.



For more information, please visit our website and Experience the transformative power of the Skintext Texture Reboot C.E.L. Serum and discover a new level of skincare excellence.



About Personal Touch Skincare

Personal Touch Skincare is your one-stop shop for all your skincare-related needs. From milky cleanser to sunscreen lotion, we have everything to make your skin fresh and hydrated. Our main motto is to provide customers with luxurious and affordable products without making a hole in their pockets. We also aim to make the best skincare products for both men and women by using Korean ingredients.



Our Products Include:

.Milky cleanser for oily skin

.Sunscreen lotion SPF 50

.Water-based moisturizer for oily skin

.Water gel-based moisturizer

.Redensyl and Anagain hair growth serum



Contact Information:



Company Name: Personal Touch Skincare

Name: Ashish Jawa

Website:

Email: ...

Phone: +91 9289400002



