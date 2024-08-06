Russian army starts third stage of nuclear arms exercises

(MENAFN) Russia's Defense announced the initiation of the "third phase" of expansive exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons, a series that commenced earlier this spring. These maneuvers are currently underway in the central and southern military districts, encompassing territories that include North Caucasus republics, annexed Crimea, and several regions in southern and eastern Ukraine, claimed by Russia.



In a statement, the Defense Ministry detailed that this phase involves personnel from missile formations within the Southern and Central Military Districts. Their objectives include executing combat training tasks, which notably encompass the preparation and deployment of special training ammunition designed for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems.



The exercises began with an initial stage in May and progressed with a second stage in June, during which Russian and Belarusian armed forces collaborated. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's directive prompted a surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapon carriers, reinforcing the joint military activities between Russia and Belarus in this ongoing series of drills.



As tensions persist and geopolitical dynamics evolve, these exercises underscore Russia's strategic readiness and military capabilities in regions strategically significant to its defense policy. The developments continue to draw international attention and scrutiny amid broader concerns about military activities and security implications in Eastern Europe.

