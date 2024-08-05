PFL Executive Director Assigned To Qualifying Match Of UEFA Conference League

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

UEFA has appointed Executive Director of Azerbaijan Professional Football League (PFL) Zaur Haji-Maharramov as its representative for the match between KF Tirana (Albania) and FC Torpedo Kutaisi (Georgia), Azernew s reports.

The match is set to take place at Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Turkiye on July 18 as part of the League's first qualifying round. Czech referee Dalibor Cherny will officiate the second match.

The 2024–25 UEFA Conference League is the fourth season of the UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club tournament organized by UEFA.

This will be the first UEFA Conference League played under a new format involving a 36-team league stage.

The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the Europa League to the Conference League knockout stage, and thus Conference League winners (Olympiacos in the 2023–24 edition) cannot defend their title. From this season, the competition is renamed to UEFA Conference League from the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The final will be played in Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland. The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League league stage, unless they qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league performance.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr