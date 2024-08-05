PFL Executive Director Assigned To Qualifying Match Of UEFA Conference League
UEFA has appointed Executive Director of Azerbaijan Professional
Football League (PFL) Zaur Haji-Maharramov as its representative
for the match between KF Tirana (Albania) and FC Torpedo Kutaisi
(Georgia), Azernew s reports.
The match is set to take place at Arena Kombetare in Tirana,
Turkiye on July 18 as part of the UEFA conference League's first
qualifying round. Czech referee Dalibor Cherny will officiate the
second match.
The 2024–25 UEFA Conference League is the fourth season of the
UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club football tournament
organized by UEFA.
This will be the first UEFA Conference League played under a new
format involving a 36-team league stage.
The new format also does not allow teams to transfer from the
Europa League to the Conference League knockout stage, and thus
Conference League winners (Olympiacos in the 2023–24 edition)
cannot defend their title. From this season, the competition is
renamed to UEFA Conference League from the UEFA Europa Conference
League.
The final will be played in Stadion Wrocław in Wroclaw, Poland.
The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the
2025–26 UEFA Europa League league stage, unless they qualify for
the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league
performance.
