Iran Vows“Decisive” Response To Assassination Of Hamas Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran vowed, yesterday, to take“decisive” action against the“aggressor” behind the assassination of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, accusing Israel of carrying out a“cowardly” attack.

Foreign spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said, the killing of Haniyeh, who was in Iran for the swearing-in of President Masoud Pezeshkian, was a“flagrant violation” of international law.

Iran will take its serious and deterrent action, with“strength and decisiveness” to punish the“aggressor” based on its inherent right and the international law principles, Kanaani said, at a weekly press conference.

He added that, Tehran would pursue the matter through the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which will hold an emergency meeting of foreign ministers tomorrow.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) blamed Israel for the attack, vowing a“harsh and painful response.” IRGC chief, Hossein Salami, said yesterday that, Israel would“understand its miscalculation” after Tehran retaliates.

The assassination has significantly heightened tensions in the region. While Iran has insisted it does not seek escalation, it has made clear it will not tolerate attacks on its territory or its citizens.– NNN-IRNA

