Macron receives invitation to Morocco following altering stance on Western Sahara

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has been extended an official invitation to visit Morocco by King Mohammed VI, following a significant shift in France’s position on the contentious issue of Western Sahara. This development came after Macron endorsed Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed territory, marking a dramatic change from France's longstanding neutrality.



The invitation was issued on Wednesday, a day after Macron publicly supported Morocco’s 2007 proposal, which aims to grant Western Sahara limited autonomy while remaining under Moroccan sovereignty. This stance represents a departure from France's previous position and aligns with the views of several other nations, including the United States and Spain, which have similarly recognized Morocco's sovereignty over the region.



King Mohammed VI expressed his appreciation for France’s new position in a letter to Macron. The King acknowledged the French leader’s support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, emphasizing the importance of this endorsement for the North African nation.



The conflict over Western Sahara dates back to 1975, when Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony. Since then, the Sahrawi separatist group Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, has been engaged in a protracted struggle for independence. The Polisario Front seeks a self-determination referendum, which was proposed by the United Nations in 1991 as part of a ceasefire agreement. However, the referendum has not materialized, and Morocco has consistently rejected any solution that would lead to the region’s independence.



In response to France’s new position, President Macron communicated to King Mohammed VI that the future of Western Sahara should be framed within Moroccan sovereignty. Macron assured that France would uphold this position both domestically and internationally.



The shift in France’s stance has been met with criticism from Algeria, which perceives Morocco as an occupying power in Western Sahara. In protest, Algeria has recalled its ambassador from Paris, signaling the tension this diplomatic move has generated in the region.



This evolving geopolitical stance highlights the complex and sensitive nature of the Western Sahara conflict and underscores the broader implications of international support and recognition in shaping the future of disputed territories.

