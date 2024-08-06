Iran achieves 85 percent self-sufficiency in maritime industry

(MENAFN) Iran has achieved an impressive 85 percent self-sufficiency in its maritime industry, including in the areas of vessel repair and overhauling, according to Abdolreza Mohebbi, Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) for Fleet Development Affairs. Mohebbi highlighted that Iran's extensive 8,000-kilometer border, shared with 14 neighboring countries, includes 40 percent sea and river borders. This geographical fact underscores the strategic significance of maritime activities for the country, impacting military deterrence, security, and transportation.



Mohebbi emphasized the historical importance of maritime transportation for Iran, noting that its legacy in this field spans several millennia. The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) has been a cornerstone of the country’s maritime strategy, both before and after the Islamic Revolution, and continues to be one of the most powerful and influential organizations in Iran’s maritime sector.



A significant milestone for IRISL is the construction of 12 new ships, a first in the country’s history. Of these, four ships are already operational in the Amirabad region. With a fleet of 141 vessels and approximately 4,000 highly skilled Iranian seafarers, IRISL has remained a key player in the national economy. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given the severe international sanctions imposed on Iranian maritime management, vessels, containers, and fleet equipment. Despite these challenges, IRISL has demonstrated resilience and continues to contribute significantly to Iran’s maritime capabilities and economic stability.

