Iran plans to boost gas production from South Pars gas field by 36M cubic meters in 3 years

(MENAFN) Iran plans to boost production from its South Pars gas field by 36 million cubic meters (mcm) through the of 35 new wells, according to an official from Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC). Hamidreza Shafie Mokvand, Director of Drilling Projects at South Pars, explained that these new wells are intended to improve the field's recovery factor.



Mokvand highlighted that South Pars, the world's largest joint gas field, faces natural production challenges, including pressure drops and reductions in output over time. To counteract these effects and maintain production levels, drilling in high-capacity areas is necessary.



The drilling plan, developed after extensive research and studies, involves 35 in-field wells spread across various phases of the reservoir. Each well is expected to yield approximately one million cubic meters of gas per day. These wells will be drilled on 17 existing platforms and will follow the same design as previous wells.



The project has been divided into four packages and assigned to four Iranian drilling companies: Petropars Company will handle eight wells, Petro Iran Company will manage nine wells, North Drilling Group will drill nine wells, and Pasargad Energy Development Company will oversee nine wells. The total investment in this project is USD1.2 million, underscoring its importance to the country's energy sector.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108522916