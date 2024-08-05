KROHNE Appoints Jay Gadhavi As New General Manager For Middle East And Africa Amid Renewed Commitment To Middle East Region

(MENAFN- Mid-East) KROHNE, a global leader in industrial process instrumentation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Gadhavi as the new General Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. This strategic appointment underscores KROHNE's ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable innovation, strengthening partnerships, and upholding the family values that define the company's culture.

Jay Gadhavi brings a wealth of experience in the industrial measurement sector, having held several key leadership positions within KROHNE. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in the MEA region, Gadhavi is well-equipped to drive KROHNE's vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay Gadhavi to this pivotal role,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President and Managing Director of KROHNE Solutions.“His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our strategic objectives in the Middle East and Africa. Jay's appointment reflects our unwavering commitment to this region, where we see great potential for growth and collaboration.”

Under Gadhavi's leadership, KROHNE will continue to focus on sustainable innovation, developing technologies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to environmental stewardship. This aligns with KROHNE's global mission of delivering products and solutions that promote sustainability and help customers achieve their environmental goals.

“I am honoured to take on this new role and excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Jay Gadhavi.“KROHNE has a strong legacy of innovation and a deep-rooted commitment to its partners and customers. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to drive growth, foster innovation, and strengthen our partnerships across the Middle East and Africa.”

KROHNE's dedication to partnership extends beyond technology, emphasizing collaboration and trust with its customers, partners, and employees. This approach is deeply rooted in the company's family values, which prioritize integrity, respect, and long-term relationships. Under Gadhavi's guidance, these values will continue to be at the forefront of KROHNE's operations in the MEA region to support crucial energy transition and water management, amongst other, mega projects.

Jay Gadhavi's appointment marks a significant milestone for KROHNE as it continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings in the Middle East and Africa. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and partnership, KROHNE is poised to support the region's industrial growth and contribute to its sustainable development goals.

ABOUT KROHNE Solutions Middle East and Africa:

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK's (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA's Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.