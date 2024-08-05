Emirates NBD Business Banking Launches New Invitation Only VIP Privilege Program

(MENAFN- Mid-East) VIP Privilege Program offers bespoke business and lifestyle benefits, and exclusive pricing and rewards.

Dubai, UAE,August 2024: Emirates NBD, a leading group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region, has announced an exceptional VIP Privilege Program, specially developed for the bank's top tier SME customers. The program was launched at a gala event attended by select customers from the bank.

As part of the VIP Privilege Program launch, Emirates NBD introduced the new Visa Infinite Business Debit Card, a MENA region first, in collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, offering customers premium business and lifestyle benefits with enhanced value for a superior banking experience.

Rohit Garg, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, said:“As a regional leader in banking innovation, Emirates NBD continues to enhance the proposition for its distinguished Business Banking customers through the VIP Privilege Program. Aligned with our commitment to providing a more meaningful, enriched, and rewarding banking experience, we have curated an invitation-only program with the best priority services in the market across channels, including business and lifestyle benefits as well as exclusive pricing and rewards.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: “This first of its kind collaboration in GCC is our latest with Emirates NBD to enrich the value proposition for the bank's premium Visa cardholders. According to our recent SME Megatrends study, it's imperative for banks to develop targeted solutions that propel the SME sector forward. Given the importance of SMEs to the UAE economy, we are delighted to partner with our longstanding partner, Emirates NBD, in offering the Visa Infinite Business Debit Card to their SME customers.”

Emirates NBD's strategy behind offering this unique program is to provide VIP Business Banking customers increased value with a full suite of transformative services, privileges, pricing benefits and rewards. VIP Privilege customers will receive premium privileges including superior relationship support, dedicated wealth management guidance, a wide choice of credit cards and corporate cards, instant banking services on its online banking platform, buisnessONLINE and exclusive invitations to select business and entertainment events.

Customers will also have access to several business benefits such as global car rental privileges, airport meet and assist services, business friendly discounts, and a host of business tools to enhance their productivity. In addition, the program offers a number of insurance benefits across a variety of coverages including personal accident, fraudulent misuse, theft, damage, non-delivery and more.

Beyond superior banking services, VIP Privilege program clients will enjoy a comprehensive range of lifestyle benefits including bespoke concierge services for special privileges on premium restaurant bookings, discounts at golf courses across the UAE, hotel reservations and transfers, flight bookings, car rental, shopping recommendations, discounts at golf courses across the UAE, complimentary access to more than 1,000 airport lounges, hospitality discounts while making domestic and international bookings at top-tier hotels and much more.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th June 2024, total assets were AED 931 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 253 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,491 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.