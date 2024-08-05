Jordanian-Iraqi Economic City Project Seeks Developer For Strategic 1St Phase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- The Iraqi Jordanian Industrial Company has reissued an international tender to hire a developer for the inaugural phase of the joint Iraqi-Jordanian Economic City. This marks the third solicitation in a bid to advance this landmark cross-border economic initiative.The tender seeks a developer capable of undertaking a comprehensive scope of work, which includes preparing studies, designs, and engineering plans for the entire Economic City.The selected entity will be tasked with the development, financing, implementation, management, investment, promotion, and operation of the first phase, as well as maintaining its infrastructure and facilities.Eligible participants are invited from specialized international companies with expertise in developing economic zones, industrial cities, development areas, or free zones. Iraqi, Jordanian, and other international firms may apply, provided they are duly registered and possess the legal authority to participate.Applicants must furnish documentation demonstrating their financial and technical capacity, such as commercial registers that describe relevant business activities and valid operational licenses.Prospective bidders must submit supporting documents when obtaining tender documents. The Iraqi Jordanian Industrial Company, a joint venture established in 1981 by the governments of Iraq and Jordan, is spearheading the project. The company's mandate is to establish, finance, and manage industrial projects in both countries.The joint Economic City encompasses 22 million square meters, with the first phase occupying 5 million square meters across two locations: Iraq's Al-Rutbah District and Jordan's Al-Karamah Customs area.The first phase will include multiple components:- Industrial: Development-ready land for diverse industrial projects.- Commercial: Space designated for commercial ventures.- Logistics: Facilities for storage and logistical operations.- Financial, Business, Education, and Health: Sites for financial services, business support, educational, and healthcare services.- Residential and Commercial: Areas for residential and commercial developments.- Transportation and Services: Infrastructure for administrative buildings, green spaces, roadways, and pedestrian pathways.The winning developer will enter into a lease agreement with the Iraqi Jordanian Industrial Company for the duration specified in the tender documents. The developer will remit a financial consideration to the company and is authorized to negotiate lease agreements with investors within the first phase to recover costs and generate revenue.Tender documents are available for purchase for $100 starting tomorrow at designated locations in Baghdad and Amman. Interested parties must submit written inquiries by Thursday, September 5, to the addresses provided or through the company's Facebook page.Submissions are due on Sunday, September 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Baghdad local time at the company's headquarters.