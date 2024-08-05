Carlsberg Asia Launches #Celebrateresponsibly Across APAC In Partnership With Grab, Foodpanda And Meituan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Carlsberg Asia launches a series of Responsible Drinking initiatives in partnership with three of Asia's major e-commerce platforms Grab, foodpanda, and Meituan

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 -is pleased to launch a regional responsible drinking campaign,in partnership with three of Asia's major e-commerce platformstransforming how consumers enjoy beer. This partnership is key to realising the brand's vision of ZERO Irresponsible Drinking by leveraging Carlsberg's and its partners' brand voices and touchpoints to create a culture of responsible drinking. The aim is to discourage consumers from driving under the influence of alcohol and encourage them to make drinking occasions and beer moments safe and enjoyable. As the official beer sponsor of Liverpool Football Club (LFC) since 1992, Carlsberg will kick off this campaign during the football season to leverage this significant passion point to invite all drinkers to #CelebrateResponsibly.'Carlsberg is delighted to partner with three of Asia's leading e-commerce apps to deliver quality drinking experiences responsibly,' says. 'Through these strategic partnerships, we will make Carlsberg's portfolio of brands easier and safer to access, expanding drinking moments for consumers in key markets across the region by emphasising the importance of celebrating responsibly.'Carlsberg will tap into the extensive ecosystem and hyperlocal insights of these partners who have a strong presence in Carlsberg's APAC markets, with a significant overlap in consumer bases, to deliver the important message.Through a promotional campaign with, Carlsberg hopes to generate awareness of its 'responsible drinking' message through digital in-app activations targeting key Southeast Asian markets including Singapore, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Leveraging Grab's multiple online to offline touchpoints, Carlsberg will encourage football fans across the region to book GrabCar rides to prioritise safety and responsible alcohol consumption. As part of this, consumers can enjoy discounted rides to best-known Carlsberg outlets or enjoy attractive offers on GrabMart to have their favourite Carlsberg beers delivered.In Singapore and Hong Kong, Carlsberg Asia andwill tap on rider engagement activities and offer the refreshing 0.0% alcohol-free Carlsberg to delivery partners. This initiative not only emphasises Carlsberg's commitment to providing alcohol-free and low-alcohol alternatives but also encourages responsible consumption. Additionally, Carlsberg will introduce an online sampling campaign, allowing consumers to redeem alcohol-free beer on pandamart, foodpanda's online grocery store.Carlsberg, in its partnership with, a tech-driven retail company in China, will further expand its reach and support other existing responsible drinking related efforts that are already being implemented in the country across a wide portfolio of brands. This collaboration will involve working closely with the destination governments, local districts, and merchants, leveraging the various 'Meituan Districts' or key high footfall commercial areas, to drive awareness around responsible drinking practices through public engagement events and activations. Carlsberg will launch a digital activation with Meituan's food delivery cabinets, where users will have the opportunity to learn about these events by simply scanning a QR code, creating an interactive and convenient experience for consumers.Stay tuned for future announcements about more exciting campaigns and activations under this partnership. For more information, please visit:Hashtag: #CarlsbergAsia

About Carlsberg

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 30.000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising of 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

