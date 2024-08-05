Liu Yang defends Olympic title in Still Rings with impressive performance at Paris Olympics

(MENAFN) Liu Yang of China successfully defended his Olympic title in the still rings event on Sunday, achieving a score of 15.300 to narrowly defeat his teammate Zou Jingyuan in the finals. At 29 years old, Liu has now become the third man in history to win multiple Olympic titles in this demanding event, joining the ranks of legendary gymnasts Albert Azaryan from Russia and Akinori Nakayama from Japan. Liu's victory underscores his strength and exceptional body control, essential qualities for success in gymnastics.



Zou finished with a score of 15.233, with the key difference between the two gymnasts lying in their dismounts. Zou experienced a couple of hops upon landing, which affected his overall score, while Liu executed a much more controlled landing, minimizing his bounce and showcasing his superior technique. Meanwhile, Elftherios Petrounias of Greece claimed the bronze medal, marking his third consecutive Olympic medal on the rings. Petrounias previously won gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and earned bronze in Tokyo three years ago, solidifying his status as one of the top gymnasts in this discipline.



France's Samir Ait Said finished in fourth place, eight years after his unfortunate injury when he broke his left leg on the vault during the Rio Olympics. Ait Said, determined to continue competing, celebrated his performance with a roar after dismounting in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at Bercy Arena. However, his score of 15.000 was met with whistles of discontent from the audience, reflecting their high expectations for their athlete. Ait Said has already expressed his commitment to aiming for the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, signaling his resilience and passion for the sport.





