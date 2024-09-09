Elections In Crimea Dragging For Three Days Amid Low Turnout - Crimean Tatars' Senior Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, the sham organized by Russian invaders were held for three days in order to get people somehow to the polling stations.

This was announced on by Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Nariman Dzhelyal, Ukrinform reports.

"The so-called elections in occupied Crimea have ended. This time, again, the Russian authorities, in order to somehow draw voters to the polling stations, allowed for as long as three days. On Friday, employees of public institutions were even allowed to leave work early so that they could go and vote," Dzhelyal wrote.

He noted that after the first two days of "voting", the turnout stood at a mere 26%.

"Finally, after three days of hard work, 44.51% of both 'willing' and 'forced' people in all of Crimea arrived at the polling stations, and 49.05% in Sevastopol alone. Well, it only proves that after the de-occupation, we'll have to 'clean up' better," Dzhelyal added.

The Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis noted that no violations were officially recorded, but locals report that "observers were put under severe pressure, photos and video were forbidden, and information was not provided."

"I think the occupation authorities will explain the result by the "democratic" nature of the elections, the fact that no-one was forced to vote, only those who wanted to vote. We know it's a lie. The main thing for the king is to confirm his reputation, and it does not matter for him what happens in the local "elections"," Dzhelyal said.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stressed that the sham elections held by the Russians in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol is a violation of the norms and principles of international law.

In Crimea, pseudo-elections were held on September 6-8.