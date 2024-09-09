Regulatory Authority For Charitable Activities Marks International Day To Protect Education From Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities celebrated the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which is marked on September 9 each year.

In a statement today, the Authority praised the State of Qatar's great efforts in the unanimous approval of the International Day by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), based on a draft submitted by the State of Qatar and on the initiative of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of the Education Above All Foundation and Sustainable Development Goals Advocate.

The statement appreciated the efforts of the charitable and humanitarian sector in the State of Qatar in supporting education by adopting various development projects around the world that ensure a safe access to education, building schools and scientific centers, providing grants and continuous contributions to international forums related to education, in addition to defending the rights of children to obtain a full knowledge supply as an inherent right for them.

The unanimous approval by the UNGA to celebrate September 9 each year as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, based on a Qatari proposal, enhances the pioneering role played by the State of Qatar at various levels in supporting and protecting education around the world, the Authority stressed.