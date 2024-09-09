Qatar Chairs 9Th Meeting Of GCC Assistant Ministers Responsible For Islamic Affairs And Endowments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, chaired the 9th meeting of Their Excellencies the Assistant Ministers responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, which was held today, September 9, at the Waldorf Hotel in Lusail City.

The meeting discussed a number of important topics and issues, including the exchange of scientific research and expertise in the field of endowments among member States through a number of interactive seminars via videoconferencing technology, the preparation of two working papers on the role of the Ministries of Endowments and Islamic and Religious Affairs in caring for people with disabilities and the importance of caring for historic mosques, the establishment of a world day for endowments and the establishment of a GCC scientific observatory to promote moderate thinking and peaceful coexistence, in addition to highlighting the true image of Islam and its tolerance and a number of topics of common interest.

The participants in the meeting adopted a number of recommendations related to supporting the joint cooperation process between the GCC countries in the field of Islamic affairs and endowments, to submit them to the tenth meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the GCC countries for approval and ratification.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, as he presiding over the opening session of the meeting, underlined the importance of such meetings, as they are a strategic platform for discussing challenges, exchanging experiences and best practices, and coordinating efforts between Their Excellencies the Assistant Ministers responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the GCC States and reaching common visions, to submit the related recommendations to the 10th meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the GCC States for approval and ratification, which contributes to strengthening the social role of the Ministries of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to achieve development goals and advance the religious and endowment sector in the GCC States, and enabling them to perform their civilizational and humanitarian mission to the GCC societies and the peoples of the world as a whole.

His Excellency said that the good and fruitful efforts made by Their Excellencies the Ministers of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Gulf Cooperation Council States contribute to meeting the aspirations of the peoples of the Council countries and enhance their path towards sustainable development for the peoples of the region. He also praised the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Council and the Permanent Committee of Specialists in Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Council countries for their appreciated efforts during the current session.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani welcomed the participants in the meeting in their second country, Qatar, and appreciated the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman in resuming the in-person meetings in the previous session, which yielded many positive outcomes.

For his part, His Excellency Counselor Sultan bin Nasser Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Legislative and Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council (GCC), praised the efforts of the State of Qatar in enhancing the path of joint GCC action in the Islamic and Waqf fields, and the resulting achievements that serve the interest of preserving the objectives of the true Islamic religion and developing the blessed Sunnah of Waqf, noting also its efforts in managing all technical meetings during its chairmanship of the current session.

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs was represented at the meeting by Dr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari, Advisor to HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Undersecretary for Islamic Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Khalid bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Director General of the General Administration of Endowments, Director General of the General Administration of Endowments Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouq, and Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs Mohammed Jabr Al Mannai.

