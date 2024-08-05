Fairmont Jaipur Unveils Zarin - The Pan Asian Restaurant

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3rd August 2024: Fairmont Jaipur, the first luxurious outpost of the hotel chain in India, is delighted to announce the launch of Zarin- The Pan Asian Restaurant, set to open its doors on 3rd August, 2024. Derived from the old Persian word for "golden," Zarin is set to elevate Jaipur's gastronomic scene with its unmatched Asian cuisine and spectacular dining experiences. This remarkable restaurant at Fairmont Jaipur promises to take guests on a captivating journey, showcasing a blend of multicultural dishes from diverse cultures and origins across Southeast Asia.



On August 3rd, Fairmont Jaipur hosted a grand launch event for Zarin, creating an evening to remember. Attendees included some of Jaipur's high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), who were treated to an evening brimming with culinary excitement, live music, and exceptional drinks.



Zarin presented a myriad of distinctive features that set it apart as a destination for discerning food enthusiasts. The evening's highlight was a theatrical culinary presentation inspired by the flavours of China, Japan, and Thailand. Chefs displayed their exceptional skills in a captivating performance, transforming cooking into an art form. The menu featured exquisite preparations such as Green Paradise Dragon Roll, Crispy Lotus Roots, Sambal Tiger Prawns, Asparagus & Mushroom Kothe, Lamb & Cilantro Gyoza, Burmese Khao Suey, Kari Ayam, Chilli Garlic Lobster, and the famous Homestyle Black Pepper Crab. The experience concluded with signature desserts like Tob Tim Grob and Fried Lavender & Charcoal Ice Cream.



The atmosphere was further enlivened by live music, creating a vibrant and dynamic setting for the celebration.

The Cocktail Bar beckoned guests to indulge in Imperial Elixirs inspired cocktails, accompanied by pre-meal drinks and delectable small bites at the community table. For those seeking an alfresco dining experience, the outdoor venue provided casual seating and easy access to the bar, enhancing the overall dining ambiance.



Adding a touch of tradition and spirituality, the guests at Zarin are welcomed by the Gong Ritual, a captivating homage to nature's harmony. With a gentle strike of the mallet, the resonant gong emits a sacred sound, symbolizing joy and resilience, setting the stage for an exquisite dining experience.

Among the highlights of Zarin is the Teppanyaki Room, an interactive dining space. In this elegant setting, guests are treated to a mesmerizing display of culinary artistry as skilled chefs transform fresh ingredients into delectables dishes on the teppanyaki grill, right in front of you.



To further enrich the restaurant experience, Zarin embraces the Asian tea culture by offering a selection of blossom teas and a Samurai tea service. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in tradition.



Tea Ritual, guided by the timeless principles of Harmony (wa), Respect (kei), Purity (sei), and Tranquility (jaku). Fragrant jasmine tea is served throughout the meal in the traditional "Samurai" style. Traditional Japanese cast iron tea sets called lymph are used to make tea resulting in a mellow, sweeter cup.

Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager at Fairmont Jaipur, expressed his delight at the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to bring this immersive dining experience to Jaipur, offering a perfect blend of tradition, innovation, and impeccable service. We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary culinary journey."



"At Zarin, we meticulously curate the dining experience using the finest ingredients sourced from around the world. Our goal is to create authentic and captivating dishes that mesmerize the palate. Some of our standout creations include Flying Noodles, Sambal Crunchy Chicken with Asian Greens, and Five-Spiced Chocolate Fondant with Coconut and Jaggery Ice Cream," said Chef Mihir – Executive Chef



Zarin stands alone as the premier fine dining destination in the region, providing an authentic Teppanyaki experience. Our menu showcases an exquisite selection of sushi and sashimi, alongside our signature dish-the meticulously prepared Peking Duck, slow-cooked for nearly 22 hours," Chef Surendra - Senior Sous Chef - Zarin



Embark on a golden culinary journey and discover the enchanting world of Zarin- the Pan Asian Restaurant at Fairmont Jaipur. Experience the fusion of flavor's, stunning ambiance, and finest service that is sure to turn moments into memories.



Restaurant Opening Hours: Time: From 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Address: Zarin, The Pan Asian, Fairmont Jaipur





About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings, and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as the MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards by ET: Destination Wedding Hotel of the Year North 2024, Best Luxury Hotel 2024 at the Bikaji Shubh Food, Travel & Wedding Expo Summit & Awards, and the HT Hall of Fame 2024 for Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India. ZOYA, the hotel's restaurant was named All Day Dining Restaurant of the Year by Restaurant India at Restaurant Award 2024, North India Edition.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

