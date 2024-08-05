Qatar-Operated Firms Ranked In 'Best Workplaces For Millennials' List

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Companies based in Qatar have excelled among their competitors in 'BestWorkplaces for Millennials' across the GCC countries this year. Recently, Great Place to Work, a global research, training, and consultancy entity recognising the best workplaces in more than 60 countries across the globe has announced the top 100 Best Workplaces for Millennials in the GCC List for the year 2024.

The list includes 30 large, 40 medium, and 30 small companies that have topped in building outstanding job conditions for the millennial workforce.

Shift Group took the top spot in the 'small' category from Qatar. The other companies across the region include Energy and Water Academy (EWA), Howden Guardian, Union Square House, World Zone Shipping Services, The Box Self Storage Services LLC, Mood Rooftop Lounge, Life Shield Company, Nets International, Exonic Shipping LLC, Business and Knowledge Economy Agency – King Khaled University, Dhaman Arabia for Trading & Contracting (DAC), RemoteApps, ADscholars Marketing Management, Time Entertainment, Coberg Technologies, ISST Electric and Electronics Regional Office, Al Shabib Trading LLC, WFOOD, ENVISION, InZone Corporate Services Provider, Thimarya, Blue Ocean Academy, Silver Foundation, Sfanah Charity Health Services Association, Aims Gulf Insurance Brokers, KnowBe4, Proline and Food People.

Qatar-domiciled organisations ranking in the 'medium' category include GAC Qatar W L L and Doha Drug Store. Other companies to rank in the list from the GCC and Middle East are Century Financial, Aura Skypool Lounge, IDS, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Est., TAV Operation Services, Welldone Solutions, Visiontech Systems International LLC, Shangri La Jeddah, Madareem Crown, Pureminds, Majid Al Futtaim - Accor Properties, Pizza Express, Banke International, A&A Associate LLC, Malahi Leisure Company, Orphan Care Association in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate (Taaruf), Eros Group, MAKKIYOON, IGTsolutions, Binyah, Beacon Red, TDRA, OKAM, Lean Business Services, Spacewell Interiors LLC, Alpha Nero, Alkhabeer Capital, Department of Statistics and Community Development - Government of Sharjah, Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA), DMCC, Barns – Al Amjaad Trading & Manufacturing Company, N.A.Z. Industries LLC, Transworld Group, AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals, Environmental Horizons company, Muscat Duty-Free, Asharqia Chamber, and Kun Sports Company.

In the 'large' category, McDonalds Qatar was named among other top companies. Other entities across the region include McDonald's UAE by Emirates Fast Food Company LLC, McDonald's Western and Southern Region (Reza Food Services Co), McDonald's Bahrain, Kuwait Proteins, IHG, Nofoth, Leminar, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Alkhobar health network, Metropolitan Group, Hamood H. Al-Hammad for Trading & Contracting Company, Five Hotels, Burjeel Holdings, Ajmal Perfumes Group, DP World, Hilton, Sanipex Group, Bina Industrial Investment Holding Company, Medtronic, Cisco, Teleperformance, Sobha Realty, PC Marine Services, DHL Express, Millennium Hotels, Ahalia Medical Group, Marriott International, Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C and Arada Developments LLC.

Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, commented on this remarkable accomplishment by stating:“In the competitive landscape of today's business world, being recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials in the GCC is a significant achievement.”

“Congratulations to all winners on their hard work and dedication to creating a positive work environment,” he added.