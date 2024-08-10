Cabinet Approves Massive Railway Expansion With 8 Projects Worth Rs 24,657 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 10 (KNN)

In a significant move to boost India's railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Narendra Modi, has given the green light to eight major railway projects.

With a combined estimated cost of Rs. 24,657 crore (approximately $3.3 billion), these projects are set to transform connectivity across seven states.

The approved initiatives will add 900 kilometers to the existing railway network, covering 14 districts across Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and West Bengal.

This expansion includes the construction of 64 new stations, enhancing connectivity to six aspirational districts and benefiting approximately 510 villages with a population of about 40 lakh.

These projects align with PM Modi's vision of a "New India" and the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative. They are expected to boost regional development and create numerous employment opportunities.

The expansion is a result of integrated planning under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to improve multi-modal connectivity.

One notable highlight is the connection of the Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to the Indian Railway network. This development is expected to significantly boost tourism in the region.

The new routes will play a crucial role in transporting various commodities, including agricultural products, coal, iron ore, and cement. The capacity augmentation is projected to facilitate an additional freight traffic of 143 million tonnes per annum.

Environmental benefits are also a key focus of these projects. The expansion is expected to reduce oil imports by 32.20 crore liters and lower CO2 emissions by 0.87 million tonnes, equivalent to planting 3.5 crore trees. This aligns with India's climate goals and efforts to minimize logistics costs.

The approved projects include new lines between Gunupur-Therubali in Odisha, Junagarh-Nabrangpur spanning Kalahandi and Nabrangpur districts, and the Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram line connecting Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Other significant routes include the Jalna-Jalgaon line in Maharashtra and the Bikramshila-Katareah connection in Bihar.

This massive railway expansion represents a significant step in India's infrastructure development, promising improved connectivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)