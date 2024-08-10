'Not In My Blood To Feel Threatened', Shivakumar On Spats With H.D. Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday stated he was not threatened by the persistent 'threats and criticisms' by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H. D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said: "I put up with H.D. Kumaraswamy's criticisms and threats for the last 2-3 years. But he lost it after his son's loss in the elections. He is threatening to release documents about me. Let him release them. I am not the one who is threatened."

Asked why 'personal verbal attacks' are increasing between him and the Union Minister, the Congress leader said: "H.D. Kumaraswamy is the one who started it. He is talking in desperation after his son lost the election. I showed restraint as I had worked with him when he was the CM in the coalition government. I treated him like an elder brother, but I can't take this anymore."

"D.K. Shivakumar is not threatened by his warnings. If he has proof, let him file a complaint. I do not say I have made my assets through agricultural income like him. I am as much a businessman as I am a politician. I purchase land as per my ability but haven't taken any property by force as has been accused (of doing that). H.D. Kumaraswamy threatened to put me in jail... I have seen the jail. I am not threatened by such statements.

"I have not come to politics with the privilege of being the son of a former Prime Minister. I come from a middle-class farmer's family. My assets are an open book. H.D. Kumaraswamy can reveal any document he may have. Let him fire all the weapons he possesses. I haven't made any mistakes. I know whom all H.D. Kumaraswamy has complained to in Delhi. I know the conspiracies that are brewing," the Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister added.

He further said that H.D. Kumaraswamy is a 'master of U-turns'.

"He initially said I released his nephew Prajwal Revanna's pen drives but later said that former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda was responsible. He made so many allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before the elections, but now he is singing praise for them," Shivakumar said.

Asked about H.D. Kumaraswamy's claim that the Congress-led government in Karnataka would collapse within 10 months, Shivakumar said: "I don't know the basis on which he has made the statement. He brought down the BJP government. Why is the BJP not talking about it? He can't digest the fact that an OBC leader is the CM for the second term. A lot of people in the BJP are not happy with him."

On being further asked about BJP leaders' statements that their fight will go on till Siddaramaiah resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister, he said: "There is no question of CM resigning. This is a political conspiracy to unseat him. They are daydreaming."