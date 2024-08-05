Water quality Issues in Seine overshadow Paris Olympics Triathlon events

(MENAFN) The build-up to the mixed triathlon relay at the Paris was significantly overshadowed by mounting concerns regarding the water quality of the Seine River, the venue for the swimming segment of the race. Despite a substantial investment of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to upgrade Paris's sewerage and water treatment systems, the Seine has been dogged by persistent pollution problems.



These issues have raised alarms about the health and safety of participating in events involving the river. The water repeatedly failed quality tests, showing bacteria levels above authorized limits, which prevented athletes from training in the Seine ahead of the Games. This situation was exacerbated by the announcement from the Belgian National Olympic Committee (COIB) that Claire Michel, a Belgian triathlete, had fallen ill after competing in the women's triathlon last week. Michel's illness led the Belgian team to withdraw from the mixed triathlon relay event on Monday as a precautionary measure.



The COIB expressed hopes that this incident would prompt significant improvements and stricter regulations for future triathlon competitions at the Olympics. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the Paris 2024 organizing committee in ensuring the health and safety of athletes. The Seine, while iconic and central to Paris, continues to struggle with pollution issues, raising questions about the sustainability of using such natural water bodies for major international sporting events. The concerns over water quality cast a shadow over the otherwise exciting and competitive atmosphere of the triathlon events, reminding organizers and participants alike of the critical importance of environmental health and safety in sporting venues.

