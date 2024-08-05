Gear Up For National Pickleball Day On Aug. 8 With Penetrex®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As the official joint and muscle cream of the Professional Pickleball Association, the brand allows players to get back to the court sooner and is trusted by over 2 million users.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Penetrex® , the official joint and muscle cream of the Professional Pickleball Association, gears up for National Pickleball Day on Aug. 8, bringing focus to its line of joint & muscle care products. The brand encourages pickleball players to get out there and celebrate the fun of America's fastest-growing sport.

Penetrex with pickleball paddle

Continue Reading

Trusted by over 2 million users,

Penetrex Joint & Muscle Cream with its deep-penetrating formula, helps to massage and soothe joints and muscles for professional and amateur pickleball players. It is chosen by active and athletic people who appreciate its non-greasy, non-sticky formula. The formula provides ultimate comfort and care for muscles and joints with a proprietary blend of Arnica, Vitamin B6, and Boswellia Serrata.

"Summer calls for us to enjoy pickleball and Aug. 8 is a terrific time to get out there on a court," said Lauren Pershing, Director of Marketing at Penetrex.

"This is where Penetrex makes all the difference. Avoid being sidelined and missing out on the fun when there's an easy way to care for your muscles and joints."

Described as "gold in a jar" by a loyal customer, the cream may be massaged into the back, neck, knees, hands, or feet. Available in a cream and roll-on gel , the soothing cream is a unique, non-greasy formulation that may be massaged into joints and muscles without the burn, freeze or strong odor of other products, providing comfortable care.

Penetrex products are available online through the brand's website, Amazon , CVS , Walmart and other retailers . For more information, visit penetrex .

About Penetrex®

Penetrex Intensive Concentrate Cream provides soothing joint and muscle care. The moisturizing formula is made with a proprietary blend of botanical ingredients for a smooth skin feel as you massage and soothe joints and muscles, helping to keep you active and mobile.

SOURCE Penetrex