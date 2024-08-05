Dr. Sandeep Marwah Invited By Consulate General Of India In New York

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, 14th July 2024 – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, was recently invited to the Consulate General of India in New York. During the visit, he engaged in a meaningful dialogue with Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General, focusing on enhancing the cultural and artistic ties between India and the United States.



Expressing his patriotic sentiments, Dr. Marwah quoted the famous words,“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.” He elaborated on the various activities and initiatives undertaken by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), offering the services of ICMEI to the Consulate General of India. Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of proactive engagement in promoting India's rich cultural heritage on a global platform.



The meeting was marked by a shared vision of raising the level of cultural and artistic exchanges between India and the USA. Dr. Marwah highlighted the pivotal role of the Indo-American Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative under ICMEI, in fostering closer cultural ties. He spoke about the Forum's efforts in organizing film festivals, cultural events, and collaborative projects that bring together artists and filmmakers from both nations.



“The Indo-American Film and Cultural Forum has been instrumental in building bridges between our two great countries through art and culture,” Dr. Marwah stated.“We are committed to furthering these efforts and exploring new avenues to enhance our cultural collaboration.”



Consul General Binaya Srikanta Pradhan expressed his appreciation for Dr. Marwah's contributions and shared several insightful ideas on strengthening the cultural relationship between India and the USA. He emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in promoting mutual understanding and respect between the peoples of both countries.



Accompanying Dr. Marwah was Guru Dileep, a renowned yoga guru and member of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation. Guru Dileep's presence underscored the holistic approach to cultural exchange, encompassing not only the arts but also wellness and spiritual traditions. He shared his thoughts on the growing global interest in yoga and how it serves as a bridge between different cultures.



“The synergy between art, culture, and wellness can play a crucial role in deepening the connections between India and the USA,” Guru Dileep noted.“Yoga, as an integral part of our heritage, can enhance this cultural dialogue.”



The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to exploring new initiatives and projects that will further elevate the Indo-American cultural partnership. Dr. Marwah and Consul General Pradhan expressed optimism about the future of this collaboration, envisioning a vibrant cultural exchange that will benefit both nations.



