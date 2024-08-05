Two Left Injured After Russian Drone Attack In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the city of Kherson, two people were injured by a Russian drone strike.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , head of the the municipal military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"As of this this hour, two men, 76- and 35-year-old, are wounded in the Kherson urban territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian invasion forces... Both victims were injured in a drone strike," Mrochko noted.
According to the report, the older man is undergoing hospital treatment for an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Medics provided help to the younger man on site.
"He suffered explosive and craniocerebral injuries, a contusion, and a chest wound," Mrochko added.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians were shelling Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro.
