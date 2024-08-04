Panama's Atheyna Bylon Has Secured A Medal At The Paris 2024 Olympics
Date
8/4/2024 11:20:36 PM
Panama's
Atheyna Bylon
has secured a medal by qualifying for the semi-finals of the
Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Why is this happening?
To answer this question, we must go back to the
1948 London Olympics, when a bronze medal match was last contested.
It turns out that
boxing, at that time, was scheduled for the last days of the competition, which meant that the fights were fought with little time for rest.
This caused boxers who lost in the
semi-finals
to arrive physically and emotionally depressed, to the point that several fights could not be held due to the athletes' decision.
For the
1952 Helsinki Olympics,
it was decided to eliminate the bronze medal, so only gold and silver medals were awarded in this discipline. This caused anger among several boxers, who pointed out that their efforts were not recognized.
Thus, the International
Olympic Committee
established
for the
1956 Melbourne Olympic Games
that two bronze medals would be awarded to the losers of the semi-finals. This measure was also adopted by other combat sports, such as judo, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling and even karate, which was active in
Tokyo 2020.
