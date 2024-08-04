Panama's Atheyna Bylon Has Secured A Medal At The Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's

Atheyna Bylon

has secured a medal by qualifying for the semi-finals of the

Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Why is this happening?

To answer this question, we must go back to the

1948 London Olympics, when a bronze medal match was last contested.

It turns out that

boxing, at that time, was scheduled for the last days of the competition, which meant that the fights were fought with little time for rest.

This caused boxers who lost in the

semi-finals

to arrive physically and emotionally depressed, to the point that several fights could not be held due to the athletes' decision.

For the

1952 Helsinki Olympics,

it was decided to eliminate the bronze medal, so only gold and silver medals were awarded in this discipline. This caused anger among several boxers, who pointed out that their efforts were not recognized.

Thus, the International

Olympic Committee

established

for the

1956 Melbourne Olympic Games

that two bronze medals would be awarded to the losers of the semi-finals. This measure was also adopted by other combat sports, such as judo, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling and even karate, which was active in

Tokyo 2020.

