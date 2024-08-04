Two Hezbollah Members Killed In Israeli Airstrike On SE Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 5 (NNN-NNA) – Two members of the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, were killed yesterday afternoon, in an Israeli targeting Lebanon's south-eastern village of Houla, Lebanese military and medical sources said.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said, an Israeli warplane targeted a house in Houla, with two air-to-ground missiles and destroyed it, killing Mohammad Farhat and Ali Amro inside the house.

The Civil Defence teams worked to remove the rubble, while an ambulance transported the two bodies to a hospital in the city of Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, the sources said.

They added that, Israeli drones and warplanes carried out six raids last night on four villages and towns in southern Lebanon, and Israeli artillery shelled eight border towns and villages in southern Lebanon with 30 shells.

On Saturday, the Hezbollah Military Media published an infographic, summarising its military operations against the Israeli army since Oct 8, 2023, in which it said, more than 2,000 Israelis were killed or wounded, through 2,500 military operations it carried out in 300 days.

Tensions are high in Lebanon, following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, which resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.– NNN-NNA