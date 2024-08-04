United24 Ambassador Misha Collins Raises Funds For Demining Vehicle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) American Misha Collins, who is an ambassador of the United24 fundraising platform, announced plans to raise $450,000 for the purchase of a multifunctional pyrotechnic machine for Ukrainian sappers.

This was reported by the United24 press service, Ukrinform saw.

"About 156,000 km2 of Ukrainian land needs to be surveyed and demined. Our ambassador, Misha Collins, is raising $450,000 to buy a multifunctional pyrotechnic vehicle for our sappers. It will enable them to clear the land of mines and explosive objects and substances to the point of elimination," the statement reads.

Everyone is welcome to join the fundraiser at the link to bring contaminated Ukrainian lands back to life.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, military sappers defused almost a thousand explosive items in the past week.

Photo: United24