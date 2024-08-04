Qatar Calendar House Says Venus To Meet Up With Regulus In Qatar's Skies On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha: Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has announced that the third brightest celestial body, Venus, will align with the brightest object in the constellation Leo, Regulus, in the skies of Qatar and the Arab region on Monday, Aug. 5, as Venus will be located at an angular distance of 1.8 degrees north of Regulus.

Astronomical expert at QCH, Dr. Bashir Marzouk, affirmed that residents of Qatar will be able to gaze up at Venus and Regulus together with the naked eye over the western horizon of Qatar after sunset on Monday, even before the sunset of Regulus in the skies of Qatar.

Marzouk added that sunset will be at 6:18 pm, while for Regulus it will be at 7:10 pm, Doha local time, highlighting that it is preferable to gaze up at phenomena in the remote areas away from environmental and light pollution. He clarified that this phenomenon is one of the most consequential ones, as it represents a perfect opportunity to sight and photograph Venus and Regulus at the closest point in the sky after sunset.

Dr. Marzouk underlined that the phenomenon confirms the accuracy of astronomical calculations used to compute the orbits of celestial bodies and serves as a guide for astronomy enthusiasts in Qatar to identify celestial objects that can be observed each night in Qatar's skies.