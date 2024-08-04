Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen To Aim For Bronze, Nisha To Begin India's Wrestling Campaign (Full Schedule)

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 4 (IANS) Lakshya Sen will aim to add a fourth medal to India's tally as he will take on Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match of the men's singles in the Paris on Monday.

Lakshya failed to overcome Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal clash on Sunday and went down fighting 20-22, 14-21 in straight games. He became the first Indian men's shuttler to reach the Olympics semifinal.

However, he still has the chance to create history by winning a medal to become the first male shuttler to do so. Saina Nehwal (bronze in London 2012 Olympics) and PV Sindhu (silver in Rio 2016 Olympics and bronze in Tokyo 2020 Olympics) are the only two female shuttlers to win an Olympic medal for India in badminton.

India will start their day with Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka competing in the skeet mixed team event. Meanwhile, the Indian women's table tennis team, featuring Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra, and Archana Kamath, will face Romania in the round of 16, aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

In athletics, India will be represented by two athletes: Kiran Pahal, who will compete in the women's 400m round 1, and Asian Games gold medallist Avinash Sable, who will strive to qualify for the 3000m steeplechase final later in the day.

In wrestling, Nisha Dahiya will kick off India's campaign in the women's 68kg freestyle pre-quarters.

In sailing, Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will continue their campaigns in the men's and women's dinghy events, respectively.

India's full schedule on August 5:

12:30 PM IST – Shooting: Skeet Mixed Team Qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka)

1:30 PM IST – Table Tennis: Women's Team Round of 16 (India vs Romania)

3:25 PM IST – Women's 400m Round 1 (Kiran Pahal)

3:45 PM IST – Sailing – Women's Dinghy Race 9, Race 10 (Nethra Kumanana)

6 PM IST – Badminton – Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee)

6:10 PM IST – Sailing – Men's Dinghy Race 9, Race 10 (Vishnu Saravanan)

6:30 PM IST – Wrestling – Women's 68kg Freestyle Pre-quarterfinal (Nisha Dahiya)

7:50 PM IST – Wrestling – Women's 68kg Freestyle Quarterfinal (If Qualified)

10:34 PM IST – Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (Avinash Mukund Sable)