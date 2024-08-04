Billboard Arabia launches four new dialect charts celebrating Arab musical diversity

(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | 04 August 2024: Billboard Arabia has launched four new dialect-centric charts: Khaleeji, Egyptian, Levantine and Magharebi. These charts celebrate the diversity of the Arabic language, and offer artists from various Arab regions more opportunities to gain recognition and reach wider audiences.



This announcement expands the range of charts offered by Billboard Arabia. In December 2023, the platform launched the Billboard Arabia Artist 100 and Billboard Arabia Hot 100 charts. These charts filled a gap in the market by providing the Arab music industry a reference point based on Billboard’s well-established parameters, making them the most respected database and indicator of the artists’ impact and popularity.



The region’s music industry has experienced remarkable growth over the past three years, particularly in Saudi Arabia. Billboard Arabia champions this rising scene by spotlighting Arab artists and their music on a global stage. The new charts mark an exciting new chapter in the platform’s mission to highlight these diverse voices.



Now, with the launch of the new Khaleeji Chart, Egyptian Chart, Levantine Chart and Magharebi Chart, Arab artists can better gauge where they stand in their markets. The new dialect charts will available every Thursday on Billboard Arabia’s website and social platforms.



Rami M. Zeidan, Managing Director of Billboard Arabia, said: “Arabic is a rich and diverse language spoken by over 400 million people worldwide. It encompasses more than 20 different dialects that reflect our unique cultures, heritage and values. With increasing global connectivity through technology, social media and other digital channels, speaking, interacting in and engage with multiple dialects has become a common part of our daily lives. This is why we wanted to create something that was truly inclusive and representative of our diverse region and talents. These charts will provide more opportunities for artists to become Billboard Arabia chart-toppers and offer music lovers a place to discover their new favourite artists.”



Stay tuned for updates as Billboard Arabia plans to introduce four additional charts later this year, including Arabic HipHop, Arabic Indie, Shelat, and Mahraganat charts. Over the past year, Billboard Arabia has fulfilled its promise to empower Arab artists globally with iconic initiatives such as Sounds of the Land, which pays tribute to iconic Arab lands; Jalsat Billboard Arabia, a unique Arabic studio session series; and Women in Music, celebrating women trailblazers in the industry.





