REDTAG’s Summer Denim Collection 2024 launches across the GCC

02 August, 2024, Dubai - REDTAG, the Middle East’s value-fashion and homeware brand, proudly announces the launch of its Summer Denim Collection 2024. The collection seamlessly merges luxury, style, and comfort for women, men, and children.

Women's collection: Elegance meets the everyday

Drawing inspiration from the Middle East’s fashion-forward ethos, the ladies' denim collection with 28 unique styles starting AED 45, embodies elegance and versatility. From high-waist skinny jeans that complement every body type to chic denim dresses perfect for both casual outings and sophisticated soirées, each piece is designed with modern women in mind.

Crafted from premium fabrics, these pieces promise an intuitive, comfortable fit while maintaining their impeccable shape throughout the day and evening.



Men's collection: Rugged, yet refined

For the discerning man, the men's denim collection offers 6 exclusive styles starting from AED 49 with a perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement. Reflecting the dynamic and robust energy of the UAE, the slim-fit jeans provide a contemporary and tailored fit, suitable for both laid-back weekends and business-casual environments. For those who prefer a more adventurous look, REDTAG’s distressed jeans deliver a stylish, worn-in appeal with exceptional texture and durability, ensuring they excel the test of time.



Kids' collection: Fun and functional

The kids' denim collection is crafted to bring out the playful spirit of young explorers.

Designed for durability and comfort, the pieces are perfect for active playdates and everyday adventures with 21 different styles starting from AED 39. Playful jeans come in a variety of styles and washes, offering the right balance of style and practicality for school days or weekend outings.

Denim overalls, a staple for their ease and charm, allow for easy movement, while the denim shorts keep kids cool and comfortable all through summer.



The Summer Denim Collection 2024 is priced competitively, ensuring that customers can enjoy high-quality, stylish pieces without breaking the budget.

Each item is meticulously crafted to offer a luxurious feel and long-lasting wear, making them an excellent investment for everyone’s wardrobe.

Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer - REDTAG, comments: “We are thrilled to introduce our new Denim Collection at REDTAG, which exemplifies our commitment to style, quality, and comfort. We understand the desire for this classic fabric and with this collection, REDTAG continues to redefine everyday fashion. The new denim collection offers our customers the perfect blend of sophistication and everyday elegance, elevating their wardrobe with timeless denim pieces.”

The Denim Collection is available across all REDTAG stores in the GCC. Customers are invited to explore the collection and find their perfect denim pieces. Let the new collection be your gateway to a stylish summer.





