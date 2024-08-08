WATCH VIDEO: When Naga Chaitanya's Father Nagarjuna Called Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot, Attractive'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The internet has been buzzing since it was rumored that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala could get engaged today. Amid the frenzy around these speculations, fans have unearthed an old from 2018 in which Chay's father, renowned Nagarjuna, can be seen admiring Sobhita's attractiveness. The video reappeared on Reddit today and has since gone on the microblogging platform.

In the now-viral video, Nagarjuna says, "Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was wonderful. I should not say this, but she was hot in the film. Without... I mean, there is something quite appealing about her." The video depicts promotional events for the 2018 film 'Goodachari'.

The video

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala engagement

Rumours are swirling about a probable wedding between alleged lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, with some claiming that the couple could be engaged as soon as Thursday. According to The Great Andhra, a highly reputable source has almost confirmed the news, causing excitement among fans and followers.

Naga Chaitanya, who divorced Samantha Ruth Prabhu several years ago, has been the focus of much speculation about his connection with Sobhita. Though neither has openly confirmed their relationship, the two have frequently been sighted together, fueling speculation of a burgeoning romance. In June, the couple made headlines for a gorgeous vacation in Europe, adding to the buzz. A popular snapshot from the trip showed Naga and Sobhita enjoying a wine-tasting session, fueling further conjecture about their relationship. The rumors originally surfaced following Naga's separation from Samantha in 2021, after a four-year marriage.

Fans are impatiently waiting for an official declaration. Another intriguing element is that Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, is intending to release a wedding announcement. According to sources, engagement photos could be released as early as Friday. While the couple has kept their connection covert, the latest reports have fans on edge, waiting for any confirmation. If the rumors are accurate, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala might quickly become one of the most talked-about couples in the industry.