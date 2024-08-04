Will Resign As Minister But Not Apologise To Woman Forest Officer: Akhil Giri

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) Controversial West Bengal of State in charge of the Correctional Services Department (independent charge) Akhil Giri on Sunday said that he will resign as the state minister but will never apologise to the woman officer of the Forest Department.

On Saturday, the minister allegedly abused the woman officer while she and her team were removing illegal encroachments at the Tajpur Sea resort in the East Midnapore district.

Earlier, Trinamool state president and Rajya Sabha member Subrata Bakshi had asked the minister to resign and apologise to the woman forest officer.

“I received a call from Subrata Bakshi and I will resign today only. If my actions cause inconvenience to the party and state government, as a dedicated party soldier, I will follow the party directive. However, there is no question of apologising to the forest officer. In my entire political career, I have never apologised to any government official,” Giri told media persons.

Giri said that the locals have complained on camera about how the Forest Department officials have allotted space against money.

“The department should have acted in a much more sensitive manner about this eviction,” the minister said.

Trinamool Congress Spokesman Santanu Sen said that the instructions given to Giri to resign prove the discipline of Trinamool Congress.

“Giri has said whatever he has to say. The final decision about him will be taken by the Chief Minister,” Santanu Sen said.