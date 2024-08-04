U.S. Embassy in Lebanon has issues urgent alert advising American citizens to evacuate country

(MENAFN) The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon has issued an urgent alert advising American citizens to evacuate the country without delay due to anticipated security deterioration. The embassy's statement underscores the urgency of departing Lebanon as quickly as possible and suggests that individuals review all available flight options from Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. Citizens are advised to book any flight they can, even if it does not depart immediately or follow their preferred route.



For U.S. citizens who might encounter financial challenges in arranging their return, the embassy has offered assistance through repatriation loans. Those requiring financial aid for their journey back to the United States are encouraged to contact the embassy to obtain support.



Additionally, the embassy has outlined recommendations for those who decide to stay in Lebanon. It advises these individuals to develop contingency plans and be prepared for the possibility of needing to shelter in place for an extended period. The statement also warns that during an evacuation, there may be limitations, such as the inability to evacuate with extended family members or pets. While the U.S. government will cover the costs of transportation to a safe location, citizens will need to bear the expense of traveling from that location to the United States.



The embassy strongly cautions U.S. citizens against relying on the U.S. government for evacuation assistance and urges them to make their own arrangements to leave Lebanon as soon as possible.

